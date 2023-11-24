Wisconsin man accused of murdering pregnant woman, stuffing her body in a suitcase arrested in Gladstone

Click here for updates on this story

GLADSTONE, Missouri (KMBC) — A man charged with murdering a pregnant woman in Wisconsin and stuffing her body in a suitcase in 2020 was arrested Thursday morning in Gladstone, Missouri.

Gladstone police said shortly after midnight Thursday, automated license plate readers picked up on a car with a stolen plate traveling through the city.

Officers located that vehicle, a red Ford Fusion, in a parking lot in the 400 block of Northwest Englewood Road around 12:34 a.m.

When officers spoke with the driver, he had multiple ID cards on him and gave officers several different names.

The individual was later identified as Jose Eduardo Dominguez-Garcia, 26, of Chippewa County, Wisconsin.

After he was identified, police found warrants out of Chippewa County against Dominguez-Garcia for first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree intentional homicide of an unborn child, and hiding a corpse.

Dominguez-Garcia was taken into custody without incident and is now housed in the Clay County, Missouri, Detention Center, where he awaits extradition to Wisconsin.

Police noted the circumstances of the original case in the release Thursday.

According to the Leader-Telegram, a newspaper in the Chippewa Falls area, Dominguez-Garcia is charged with the murder of 25-year-old Rosaly Cindy Chavarria Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was pregnant when she went missing in July 2020. Her body was eventually found stuffed into a suitcase at a farmhouse in the town of Wheaton, Wisconsin, in October 2020.

Dominguez-Garcia and Rodriguez reportedly worked together at an area restaurant and had been dating around the time of her disappearance.

Dominguez-Garcia’s car was located in Wisconsin a month after Rodriguez went missing, and investigators noted fluids that indicated a decaying body had been held in the trunk of the vehicle.

Officers working a drug investigation were later told of a suitcase with a body inside on a farm near Wheaton.

There is no word on why Dominguez-Garcia was in Gladstone, or how long he’d been in the area.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.