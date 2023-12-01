Bird flock quarantined after detection of bird flu in Bay Co.

Click here for updates on this story

BAY CO., Michigan (WNEM) — A backyard bird flock in Bay County is under quarantine after the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory detected the presence of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD).

HPAI is a highly contagious virus that can be spread in various ways from flock to flock, including by wild birds, through contact with infected poultry, by equipment, and on the clothing and shoes of caretakers, according to MDARD.

In an effort to protect other flocks in Michigan, the premises is under quarantine and the flock of 50 birds will be depopulated to prevent disease spread, MDARD said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the public health risk associated with avian influenza remains low, and no birds or bird products infected with HPAI will enter the commercial food chain.

MDARD is reminding everyone they should properly handle and cook all poultry and eggs.

According to MDARD, the following steps are fundamental in protecting the health and vitality of Michigan’s domestic birds:

Prevent contact between domestic and wild birds by bringing them indoors or ensuring their outdoor area is fully enclosed. Wash your hands before and after handling birds as well as when moving between different coops. Disinfect boots and other gear when moving between coops. Do not share equipment or other supplies between coops or other farms. Clean and disinfect equipment and other supplies between uses. If it cannot be disinfected, discard it. Use well or municipal water as drinking water for birds. Keep poultry feed secure to ensure there is no contact between the feed/feed ingredients and wild birds or rodents. Domestic bird owners and caretakers should watch for multiple sudden deaths in the flock, a drop in egg production, a significant decrease in water consumption, diarrhea, sneezing/coughing, or an increase in sick birds, MDARD said.

If you suspect domesticated birds have avian flu, contact MDARD immediately at 800-292-3939 or 517-373-0440 if it is after business hours.

If anyone notices unusual or unexplained deaths among wild birds, please report them to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) by using the DNR’s Eyes in the Field app – choose the “Diseased Wildlife” option among the selections for “Observation Forms.” You can also call the DNR Wildlife Disease Laboratory at 517-336-5030.

