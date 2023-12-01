Former SPD officer sentenced to federal prison for beating a man during arrest

Click here for updates on this story

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A former officer of the Shreveport police officer was sentenced Wednesday to federal prison for beating a man during an arrest four years ago.

Dylan Hudson, 37, was sentenced to 21 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Hudson was convicted in June. His first trial in December ended in a mistrial.

“This defendant’s use of force was grossly excessive, inhumane and potentially fatal. The defendant repeatedly hit a nonviolent suspect in the head, kicked him in the face, tased him multiple times and pistol-whipped him in the head,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division in a news release Thursday. “When an officer so grievously abuses the authority entrusted to him by his community, the Justice Department will respond with the full force of the law.”

“The defendant’s conduct was not representative of the oath he once swore to uphold as a law enforcement officer,” said U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown in the release. “When the federal government learns of such egregious conduct and we feel criminal civil rights charges can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt, we will seek to hold those responsible accountable with an ancillary goal of restoring, and in some cases establishing, public trust in state, local and federal law enforcement.”

“The jury verdict and sentencing send a clear message to those who wear the badge and to the public that sickening conduct like that of Hudson’s will simply not be tolerated,” said Special Agent in Charge Douglas A. Williams Jr. of the FBI New Orleans Field Office. “The FBI is committed to ensuring those who violate the public’s trust are held accountable.”

The evidence at trial showed that Hudson physically assaulted Markeil Tyson, who was reported for loitering. Hudson repeatedly hit Tyson in the head and face.

His actions were captured on police body-worn cameras and showed several potentially deadly uses of force, including striking Tyson in the head with a loaded pistol, tasing him at the base of the skull and kicking him in the face.

Hudson’s fellow officers testified Tyson was non-violent throughout the entire arrest, and that Hudson’s repeated violations of training and policy created a danger not only to the suspect, but to others as well.

The arrest also was captured on surveillance camera from a nearby motel and by cell phone from civilians who saw what was happening.

Tyson did not testify. He died in a traffic accident on Nov. 11, 2022.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.