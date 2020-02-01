Many more Oregonians could get money back with Earned Income Tax Credit

Community

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Friday was National Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) Awareness Day. The EITC is a federal and state tax credit for people making up to $56,000 a year and can give families up to $6,557 back when they file taxes.

Many Oregonians are missing out on this money because they simply don’t know about it, or because they aren’t filing taxes at all.

According to the Oregon Department of Revenue and Department of Human Services, 245,000 Oregonians received an average of $2,139 from the Earned Income Tax Credit in 2019.

But potentially many more people qualified but did not receive the refund, leaving millions of dollars on the table. According to IRS data, western states have lagged behind the rest of the nation in utilization of the EITC for years.

“It’s worth it to check and see if you qualify,” says Oregon Commissioner Val Hoyle. “Even if you’re not required to file taxes because of your income level, you may be able to get a refund on taxes you did pay during the year or through credits like the Earned Income Tax Credit.”

Oregon employers are required by law to notify all employees of this tax credit along with their annual tax documents. Employers can find sample language to send to employees by visiting Oregon Labor and Industries’ webpage.

“We’re working hard to make sure everyone knows about this tax credit,” says Hoyle. “It’s part of your job as an Oregon employer to let your staff know this credit could be available to them.”

Oregonians can learn more and see if they can get this tax credit by visiting eitcoutreach.org.