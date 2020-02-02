FEMA Youth Preparedness Council applicants sought

Community

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency is seeking applicants for its Youth Preparedness Council. The council offers an opportunity for youth leaders to serve on a distinguished national council and participate in the Youth Preparedness Council Summit in Washington, D.C.

Students from Alaska and Oregon currently represent FEMA Region 10. Council members serve a two-year term beginning in May.

FEMA created the Youth Preparedness Council in 2012 to bring together young leaders who are interested in supporting disaster preparedness and making a difference in their communities by completing disaster preparedness projects nationally and locally.

The Youth Preparedness Council members offers an opportunity for young leaders to complete a youth preparedness project of their choosing while learning about youth disaster preparedness from FEMA leadership and other national organizations. During their two-year term, council members will complete a national-level group project and share their opinions, experiences, ideas, solutions, and questions with FEMA and other preparedness organizations.

Students in 8th through 11th grade are eligible to apply. Youth interested in applying to the council must submit a completed application form, two letters of recommendation, and their academic records. All applications and supporting materials must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, March 8, 2020.

To access the application materials, read about the current council members, and for more general information about the Youth Preparedness Council visit https://www.ready.gov/kids/youth-preparedness-council.

You can also reference FEMA podcast episode 50, Youth as a Part of Whole Community Preparedness, where Oregon’s Youth Council member, Jessie Huang from Eugene, is interviewed:

https://www.fema.gov/media-library/assets/audio/183521