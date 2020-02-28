New Bend nonprofit begins shoe drive to benefit those in need

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A new nonprofit, Rockabilly Rebels, is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser through May 9 to raise funds for individuals struggling financially in Central Oregon.

Rockabilly Rebels will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected, as Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes. Those dollars will benefit veterans, single moms, homeless individuals and shelters.

Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new shoes at any of their several donation locations. A few locations are Aziz Crew, Rpa High School, Point S Tires in Bend and many more . You can find a list of all locations on their website at www.rockabillyrebels.org

All donated shoes will then be redistributed to Third World countries to help individuals in need. Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house their families.

"We are excited about our shoe drive," said Rockabilly Rebels Secretary Tori Simon. "We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us. By doing so, we raise money for our nonprofit organization, and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It's a win-win for everyone.”

By donating gently worn, used and new shoes to the Rockabilly Rebels, the shoes will be given a second chance and make a difference in people’s lives around the world.

About Rockabilly Rebels

We are a new Non-Profit Organization here in Central Oregon that is want to help give back to our community. We will be helping veterans, homeless families, shelters, single moms and overall anyone in need. Together, we can help end homelessness one individual at a time.