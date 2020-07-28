Bethlehem Inn seeks members of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bethlehem Inn announced Tuesday that it is seeking community members to serve as volunteers on its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee.

Committee members will invest their time, expertise and energy in the important discussion and strategic work around the Inn’s DEI Policy. The board and leadership staff are committed to an ongoing process of evaluation and cultivation of the Inn’s diversity, equity and inclusion effort.

To help with this effort, the Inn is looking for community members to participate in stakeholder meetings to review the Inn’s goals surrounding Respect, Accessibility and Cultural Responsiveness.

Individuals with lived experience that are willing to dedicate approximately 8-10 hours to this stakeholder process are encouraged to call (541) 322-8768 ext. 15 or send an email to info@bethleheminn.org to be considered.

Bethlehem Inn opened its doors to Central Oregon’s vulnerable, homeless population over twenty years ago. Since that time, they have welcomed all persons in need in Central Oregon regardless of race, gender or any other status. They are committed to taking action to ensure complete inclusion and equity are the norm in its programs and in the community.

The Bethlehem Inn Board of Directors is reflectively examining its own structures and privileges; they are actively participating in training and furthering policy development around Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in collaboration with Bethlehem Inn staff and community stakeholders. These measures include and involve all board, staff members, volunteers and those living at the Inn. It is infused in all aspects of its work and interactions internally and externally as they strive to ensure do better and be better.

Bethlehem Inn is committed to transforming lives with shelter, help and hope by providing a warm bed, hot shower, nutritious meals each day and case management services for adults and children experiencing homelessness in Central Oregon. Each year the Inn provides shelter and support for 1,300 individuals across a range of needs. To make a donation and learn more about how you can be a part of Central Oregon’s solution to end homelessness, please call 541.322.8768 or visit www.bethleheminn.org. Financial donations may be made online or mailed to Bethlehem Inn, P.O. Box 8540, Bend, OR 97708.