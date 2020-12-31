Oregon Blue Book cover photos, student essay contest winners named

Community Billboard

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Secretary of State Bev Clarno on Thursday unveiled the cover of the 2021-2022 Oregon Blue Book and announced the winners of the biennial photo and student essay contests. The photos are featured on the front and back covers of the Blue Book and student essays are included throughout the book.

The 2021-2022 Blue Book theme is 100 Years of Oregon’s State Parks. Our state parks display Oregon’s natural beauty, and embody Oregon values of caring for and protecting our natural wonders. In 2022, we will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the opening of Oregon’s first state park with this new edition of the Oregon Blue Book.

The winners of the photo contest are Nomeca Hartwell and Sandy Vilahu. Both of these images capture the natural beauty of Oregon’s coastlines along the south coast near Brookings and Charleston, OR. The photos selected were two of about 200 entries in the contest.

Front Cover: “Whaleshead Beach under the Stars” taken by Nomeca Hartwell of Grants Pass, Oregon, captured with a Nikon D750.

Back Cover: “Rainbow's End, Cape Arago Lighthouse” taken by Sandy Vilahu of Bandon, Oregon, captured with a Nikon D810.

The student essay contest winners include seven students from across Oregon. They wrote essays and illustrated stories about their favorite state parks. Winners include Aidan Lin- Honeyman State Park, Emma Arvin- Silver Falls State Park, Halle Krom- Wallowa Lake State Park, Ivy Elseth- Harris Beach State Park, Luther Lawson- Tumalo State Park, Jacob Hurd- The Cove Palisades State Park, and Lucas Hurd- Fort Stevens State Park. The winners are students in grades that range from kindergarten to 8th grade.

"I am pleased that so many talented Oregonians participated in this year’s contests and the winners shared their extraordinary skills," said Secretary Clarno. "Many parts of Oregon are special, and these photos and essays prove that fact. I had a smile on my face while reading these essays and seeing all the gorgeous photos of our state."

The Oregon Blue Book has been published biennially since 1911. It is the official state almanac and fact book concerning state, county, city, regional, federal, tribal and international governments, with related general information. The Oregon Blue Book is published in the spring of odd-numbered years by the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office.

The Oregon Blue Book may be purchased online through this website, or at your favorite local bookstore.