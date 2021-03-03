Two positions open on state’s bicycle-pedestrian advisory committee

Community Billboard

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee is seeking a new at-large member and a member representing a recognized environmental group to advise the Oregon Department of Transportation on bicycle and pedestrian issues across the state.

All Oregon residents are eligible to apply. Appointments are non-binding, and appointees may serve a maximum of two 4-year terms. Appointees are eligible for a small stipend and/or travel reimbursements for their service on the committee.

The committee encourages individuals with an interest or background in active transportation, public health, disability rights and accessibility, racial equity and justice, and/or historically disadvantaged communities to apply.

The committee, known as OBPAC, strives to have committee representation that reflects the demographics of people throughout Oregon. OBPAC envisions Oregon as a state in which people of all identities, including age, income, race, and ability, can access destinations in urban and rural areas on comfortable, safe, and well-connected active transportation infrastructure.

Interested in applying?

Please submit an interest form and resume. Applications must be submitted before March 31, 2021 to be considered in the first review.

Background

The Oregon Bicycle Committee was first formed by Oregon Statute 366.112, a bill passed in the 1973 Oregon Legislature. In 1995, the Oregon Transportation Commission officially recognized the committee’s additional role in pedestrian issues, and the group became the Oregon Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee. The eight-member committee, appointed by the governor, acts as a liaison between the public and ODOT. It advises ODOT in the regulation of bicycle and pedestrian traffic and the establishment of bikeways and walkways. Members serve four-year terms.

As a member of the committee, you help inform policy and investment decisions to implement the Oregon Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan and improve conditions for people walking and biking throughout the state. The committee meets up to six times per year, with virtual meetings held from 1:00 - 5:00 pm on the 4th Wednesday of odd months. The Committee also participates in one overnight travel meeting each year hosted in locations across the state. Committee members are reimbursed for travel expenses and paid per diem for meals.

Throughout the year, the committee gathers input from residents, officials and ODOT staff as it considers bicycle and pedestrian transportation-related issues. Upcoming work items include selecting projects for funding through the new Oregon Community Paths grant program, and informing decisions related to the Safe Routes to School program, Oregon Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan implementation, urban design guidance updates, and other policies. OBPAC’s work plan and other background materials are available on the committee’s website: https://www.oregon.gov/ODOT/Get-Involved/Pages/OBPAC.aspx.

For questions about the appointment process, contact:

See Eun Kimm, Deputy Chief of Staff Operations & Appointments

SeeEun.KIM@state.or.us

503-580-0124

For questions about the committee, contact:

Jessica Horning, ODOT Pedestrian & Bicycle Program Manager

jessica.horning@odot.state.or.us

503-986-3555