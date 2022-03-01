American Red Cross Cascades Region honors community heroes during Red Cross Month

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Last year, local Red Cross volunteers responded to nearly 700 emergency disasters, including home fires and the Bootleg wildfire that burned more than 400,000 acres near Beatty, Oregon. These disasters resulted in 1,600 overnight shelter stays where volunteers provided food and comfort to affected individuals.

In March, the Cascades Region is honoring the volunteers who make its mission possible every day during Red Cross Month — a national tradition started nearly 80 years ago when President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the first national Red Cross Month proclamation recognizing those who give back through the American Red Cross. Each U.S. president has issued a proclamation ever since.

“When emergencies strike, our community rallies together to help families and individuals when it matters most,” said Dale Kunce, CEO, Red Cross Cascades Region. “We honor this dedication during our Red Cross Month celebration, and we invite everyone to turn their compassion into action by donating, volunteering, giving blood or taking a lifesaving skills course.

About 50,000 people across Oregon and SW Washington were trained in a lifesaving skill by the Red Cross Cascades Region in 2021 and blood donors helped us collect more than 182,000 units of essential blood for trauma patients and those receiving treatments like volunteer Linda Sanders’ daughter which inspired her to join the Red Cross.

“When my daughter was 11, she was diagnosed with leukemia and needed blood transfusions. This is my way of paying forward for my many blessings to have my daughter here today,” says Linda Sanders.

Hear from other local volunteers about what inspires them to give back by following the hashtag #MyRedCrossStory throughout the month March.

You too can give back during Red Cross Month. Visit redcross.org to make a financial donation, give blood, become a volunteer, or take a class in lifesaving skills, such as first aid and CPR. On March 23, you can also join our annual Red Cross Giving Day campaign by donating at redcross.org/givingday to help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance for people affected by disasters big and small.

