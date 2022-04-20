Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity seeking mentors for Habitat families

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity is seeking individuals interested in volunteer service as Financial Mentors for Habitat Partner Families. Interested parties should have knowledge or experience with financial accounting and/or record-keeping, coaching and budgeting. Mentors will also need basic computer skills and some experience using Google Sheets.

Training will be provided on Habitat loan structure, general mortgage readiness, Habitat Budget forms and Partner Family expectations. Financial Mentor terms will begin in May 2022, and the commitment will include:

Completing a background check.

Serving a 12 to 15-month term, or until the Partner Family completes the program and purchases their home.

Meeting with the Partner Family monthly and/or quarterly.

Attending one or two meetings or trainings as a group of mentors.

If you are interested in this opportunity, please reach out to DeeDee Johnson or Scott Nordquist at homeownership@brhabitat.org.

About Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity

Bend-Redmond Habitat builds strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable homeownership for families and individuals in Bend and Redmond. We are dedicated to changing lives by bringing people together to help make a difference in our communities through affordable housing. Since 1989, Bend-Redmond Habitat has built 174 homes and repaired 146 more, providing more than 1061 children and adults a safe, secure and healthy home. bendredmondhabitat.org 541.385.5387.

The Bend ReStore is a home improvement resale center that accepts and sells a wide variety of building materials, appliances and home furnishings. All proceeds from the ReStore benefit Bend-Redmond Habitat’s mission. For more information, restorebend.org, 541.312.6709.