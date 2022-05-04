Deschutes Children’s Foundation Executive Director Amy Ward stepping down

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes Children’s Foundation announced Thursday that Executive Director Amy Ward is stepping down after six years in the role. DCF is now actively evaluating prospective candidates to fill the position.

“Amy has provided strong leadership for Deschutes Children’s Foundation during her successful tenure as Executive Director, overseeing significant growth in the value of the services we provide and our impact in Central Oregon, and we’re sorry to see her go,” said Luke Ross, Deschutes Children’s Foundation’s Board Chair.

“We are grateful for her leadership and her commitment to this community, and we know she’ll succeed in her new role. She’s leaving us in an admirable position, poised for growth and continued success.”

Founded in 1990 to create a central location for children and families to access services, Deschutes Children’s Foundation envisions a community where all children and families have the resources they need to thrive. DCF provides classroom and office space and free facility management to nonprofits that help children and families at four community campuses in Bend, Redmond, and La Pine.

“This change in leadership represents a significant opportunity for a new Executive Director to build on the momentum our organization has, and carry us into an exciting future. As a key partner to regional nonprofits, Deschutes Children’s Foundation sees great things on the horizon for children and families in Deschutes County,” said Ross.

DCF hosts Ripples, its annual fundraising gala, this Saturday, May 7th at The Riverhouse in Bend. All proceeds support DCF’s mission to provide the space and support where nonprofits succeed at helping children and families. For more information on Ripples and the Executive Director role, please visit deschuteschildrensfoundation.org.

