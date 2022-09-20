Latino Community Association receives three foundation grants for workforce training

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Three foundations have awarded a total of $95,000 to the Latino Community Association to support and expand its workforce education services in Central Oregon.

These include English classes and tutoring, computer training, help to find employment, small business support, and work permit application assistance for those with DACA status.

To help manage the growing number of students accessing their English and computer classes, both in-person and virtual, LCA is actively recruiting a Workforce Education Coordinator. This fall, they are offering more classes in more locations than ever, and 101 students have registered.

This foundation support, along with local donations and sponsorships, will help shore up their capacity to expand while maintaining the high quality of instruction their students deserve.

• $75,000 from the Northwest Area Foundation, the second year of a two-year $150,000 grant from 2020. NWAF supports efforts to reduce poverty in communities and tribes across the northern U.S. where its founder’s family company, the Great Northern Railway, ran its freight routes. “We support organizations that work to reimagine and restructure unjust systems so communities can thrive on their own terms,” the foundation says on its website.

• $10,000 from U.S. Bank through its Community Possible giving platform. One of its goals is to “help small businesses thrive, people succeed in the workforce, provide pathways to higher education and gain greater financial literacy.”

• $10,000 from the Wells Fargo Foundation will help support LCA’s newly created Workforce Education Coordinator position. The foundation seeks to support low- to moderate-income communities, address racial and social equity, and accelerate an inclusive economy.