Pacific Power offers new low-income discount program to help manage costs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Pacific Power is helping customers manage costs with a new low-income discount program, set to debut in October.

Starting Saturday, October 1, customers receiving energy relief from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and the Oregon Energy Assistance Program (OEAP) will automatically receive a 20% discount on their Pacific Power bills. The program will also give these participants the opportunity to qualify for a 40% discount, if they meet additional income requirements.

“Our customers count on us every day for the energy they need, and we’re working to keep that power affordable, especially for customers experiencing income restraints,” said vice president of customer and community solutions Cory Scott. “The Low-Income Discount program will provide relief to customers who qualify on their power bills.”

Eligible customers will receive the following discounts:

A 20% discount if their income is between 21% and 60% of state median income

A 40% discount if their income is between 0% to 20% of state median income

To learn more about the program and see if they qualify, customers can visit http://pacifcpower.net/LID starting Saturday, October 1. Customers can also reach out to our customer care team at 1-888-221-7070 in English or 1-888-225-2611 in Spanish. Translation services are available in several additional languages.

