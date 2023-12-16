OSU Master Gardeners to offer three free classes on seed starting, vegetable gardening in Central Oregon

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon Chapter of OSU Master Gardeners™, in cooperation with the Oregon State University Extension Service, will present three free classes in January. One will cover seed starting and transplanting, including seed selection and demonstration of successful techniques.

The others will cover all aspects of vegetable gardening in Central Oregon.

You will learn how to grow your own food. Yes, you CAN have a successful vegetable garden in Central Oregon and OSU Master Gardeners will teach you how. This two-hour class covers Central Oregon climate, soil amendments, site selection, season extenders and other techniques.

In both classes you will learn the recommended vegetable varieties to grow here so you can select seeds accordingly. All classes also include the free 24-page book, "Growing Vegetables in Central Oregon," published by the OSU Extension Service. You will learn how to access the Oregon State Extension Service website to get other publications for your gardening projects and concerns.

If you need a soil thermometer ($5 each) or row cover ($10 per 6ft x 20ft roll), you will be able to buy those (cash or check) in the classroom. This FREE class is presented by the Central Oregon chapter of OSU Master Gardeners, as part of our Community Education Outreach.

Registration is required for all classes.

Seed Sowing and Transplanting

Date: Saturday, January 13, 2024

Times: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Location: OSU Extension Service, Bldg. 3, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond.

Cost: Free, but registration is required.

Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/seed-sowing-and-transplanting-redmond-tickets-753927436257.

Growing Vegetables in Central Oregon - Sisters

Date: Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024

Time: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Location: Sisters Community Church Fireside Room, 1300 McKenzie Highway, Sisters, OR 97759

Cost: Free, but registration is required.

Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/growing-vegetables-in-central-oregon-sisters-tickets-770373667377

Growing Vegetables in Central Oregon – Redmond

Date: Jan. 27, 2024

Time: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Location: OSU Extension Service Building #3, 3800 SW Veterans Way, Redmond, OR 97756.

Cost: Free, but registration is required.

Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/growing-vegetables-in-central-oregon-redmond-tickets-757481657027

For questions, please contact Cheryl Hinerman at communityed@gocomga.com.