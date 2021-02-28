HFPA addresses controversy at Golden Globes: ‘We look forward to a more inclusive future’

Entertainment

The Hollywood Foreign Press on Sunday addressed controversy stemming from its lack of Black members in the organization during the Golden Globes.

“Tonight, while we celebrate the work of artists from around the globe, we recognize we have our own work to do,” vice president Helen Hoehne said, flanked by former president and board chair Meher Tatna and president Ali Sar. “Just like in film and television, Black representation is vital. We must have Black journalists in our organization.”

The criticism stems from a Los Angeles Times investigation that raised issues about the organization’s lack of Black members, among other ethical issues.

“We must also ensure everyone from all underrepresented communities get a seat at our table, and we’re going to make that happen,” Tatna added.

Earlier in the night during their monologue, hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler briefly addressed the controversy.

“We all know award shows are stupid…the point is, even with stupid things, inclusivity is important,” Fey said.”I realize, HFPA, maybe you guys didn’t get the memo because your workplace is the back booth of a French McDonald’s, but you gotta change that. So here’s to changing it.”

Sar appeared to agree.

“Thank you and we look forward to a more inclusive future,” he said.

Leading up to Sunday night, prominent celebrities and figures in Hollywood criticized the group, sharing a post from Time’s Up that called on them to broaden their membership.