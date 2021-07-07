Suzzanne Douglas, ‘The Parent ‘Hood’ star, dead at 64

CNN - Entertainment

By Stella Chan, CNN

Suzzanne Douglas, an accomplished stage and screen actress who starred “Tap” and the television series “The Parent ‘Hood,” has died, her representative told CNN in a statement on Wednesday.

She was 64.

“The industry has lost a truly talented artist with the passing of Suzzanne Douglas,” her publicist Penny Vizcarra said. “She touched everyone who knew her and was lovely in every sense of the word. The family appreciates your support and asks for their privacy during this difficult time.

No cause of death was shared.

