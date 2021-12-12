‘SNL’ took on TikTok with brutal accuracy
By Megan Thomas, CNN
TikTok served as a source of hilarious fodder on this weekend’s episode of “Saturday Night Live.”
The show satirized people TikTok-trying-way-too hard on the social media platform and it was was brutally accurate.
The video sketch started with a text from a dad (Alex Moffat) asking his teenager to take out the trash, but they’re lost in their feed. What follows is an only slightly exaggerated four-minute scroll through TikTok.
You can watch here or read a list of all the ways “SNL” reminded us we are very effective at mindlessly scrolling to escape responsibility.
- Kenan Thompson as self-defense “expert” sharing safety tips.
- A helpless cat subjected to a crazy filter.
- Chloe Fineman as a QAnon member finding clues in Blake Lively’s Met Gala gown.
- A cute dog.
- A baby playing harmonica.
- Host and musical guest Billie Eilish in scrubs, playing a twerking nurse.
- Chris Redd playing a guy doing the most to thirst trap, only to be interrupted by his mom.
- People fighting.
- People dancing.
- Kyle Mooney as an overly enthusiastic Spider-Man fan, talking about a new trailer.
- More babies.
- More cats.
- Aidy Bryant as a very sex-positive but spelling-challenged woman, spending some time in the mirror.
- Heidi Gardner sharing the breakfast routine of a mom to eight boys.
- A drunk man.
- A golfer.
- Andrew Dismukes offering an acoustic guitar cover of Flo Rida’s “Low.”
- A random guy.
- A woman with a pink bag and a cute dog in it.
- Bowen Yang playing a guy feeding his feelings.
- More thirst trapping, more twerking.
- Melissa Villasenor playing a young women who will come to regret her oversharing.
- Cameo by Billie Eilish’s brother, Finneas, throwing it back to “Old Town Road.”
- People pushing a truck on the beach.
- A freaky man impersonating Homer Simpson for “The Simpsons” ASMR audience.
- A cute dog in the snow.
- Another self-defense tutorial from Thompson gone way wrong.
- Punkie Johnson playing a woman very fired up about her “Moana” Sketchers.
- Bryant returns for more mirror talk and a makeover reveal.
- Pete Davidson as way wrong twins.
- Kate McKinnon suggesting a scroll break, “maybe sip some water, read any book, talk to a human.”
- Another adorable dog.
- Mickey Day doing his best impression of a White guy in a beanie talking about White-guy struggles.
- More dogs.
- More couples.
- Dad now calling to make sure the trash is being taken out.
- Aristotle Athari getting heckled at a stand-up show.
- Dad posts TikTok video, titled “When your kid won’t take out the trash.”
- Bryant’s character and Mooney’s character get together.
- Dismukes returns with an acoustic Lil Wayne cover.
- Eilish’s patient “pulls through and throws it down.”
