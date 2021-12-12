Skip to Content
‘SNL’ took on TikTok with brutal accuracy


TikTok served as a source of hilarious fodder on this weekend’s episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

The show satirized people TikTok-trying-way-too hard on the social media platform and it was was brutally accurate.

The video sketch started with a text from a dad (Alex Moffat) asking his teenager to take out the trash, but they’re lost in their feed. What follows is an only slightly exaggerated four-minute scroll through TikTok.

You can watch here or read a list of all the ways “SNL” reminded us we are very effective at mindlessly scrolling to escape responsibility.

  • Kenan Thompson as self-defense “expert” sharing safety tips.
  • A helpless cat subjected to a crazy filter.
  • Chloe Fineman as a QAnon member finding clues in Blake Lively’s Met Gala gown.
  • A cute dog.
  • A baby playing harmonica.
  • Host and musical guest Billie Eilish in scrubs, playing a twerking nurse.
  • Chris Redd playing a guy doing the most to thirst trap, only to be interrupted by his mom.
  • People fighting.
  • People dancing.
  • Kyle Mooney as an overly enthusiastic Spider-Man fan, talking about a new trailer.
  • More babies.
  • More cats.
  • Aidy Bryant as a very sex-positive but spelling-challenged woman, spending some time in the mirror.
  • Heidi Gardner sharing the breakfast routine of a mom to eight boys.
  • A drunk man.
  • A golfer.
  • Andrew Dismukes offering an acoustic guitar cover of Flo Rida’s “Low.”
  • A random guy.
  • A woman with a pink bag and a cute dog in it.
  • Bowen Yang playing a guy feeding his feelings.
  • More thirst trapping, more twerking.
  • Melissa Villasenor playing a young women who will come to regret her oversharing.
  • Cameo by Billie Eilish’s brother, Finneas, throwing it back to “Old Town Road.”
  • People pushing a truck on the beach.
  • A freaky man impersonating Homer Simpson for “The Simpsons” ASMR audience.
  • A cute dog in the snow.
  • Another self-defense tutorial from Thompson gone way wrong.
  • Punkie Johnson playing a woman very fired up about her “Moana” Sketchers.
  • Bryant returns for more mirror talk and a makeover reveal.
  • Pete Davidson as way wrong twins.
  • Kate McKinnon suggesting a scroll break, “maybe sip some water, read any book, talk to a human.”
  • Another adorable dog.
  • Mickey Day doing his best impression of a White guy in a beanie talking about White-guy struggles.
  • More dogs.
  • More couples.
  • Dad now calling to make sure the trash is being taken out.
  • Aristotle Athari getting heckled at a stand-up show.
  • Dad posts TikTok video, titled “When your kid won’t take out the trash.”
  • Bryant’s character and Mooney’s character get together.
  • Dismukes returns with an acoustic Lil Wayne cover.
  • Eilish’s patient “pulls through and throws it down.”

