‘The Last of Us’ teaser has arrived

Gamers and action lovers unite.

HBO Max just released a teaser look at some of its upcoming projects, including the eagerly awaited series “The Last of Us.”

Based on the popular video game of the same name, the show stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as a smuggler and the teen girl he’s trying to escort through a post-apocalyptic world. The show also stars Nick Offerman.

“The Last of Us” is scheduled to be released sometime in 2023. HBO Max and CNN are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.

