Skip to Content
CNN - Entertainment
By
Published 7:31 AM

‘The Last of Us’ teaser has arrived

<i>HBO Max</i><br/>Pedro Pascal in
HBO Max
HBO Max
Pedro Pascal in "The Last of Us."

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Gamers and action lovers unite.

HBO Max just released a teaser look at some of its upcoming projects, including the eagerly awaited series “The Last of Us.”

Based on the popular video game of the same name, the show stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as a smuggler and the teen girl he’s trying to escort through a post-apocalyptic world. The show also stars Nick Offerman.

“The Last of Us” is scheduled to be released sometime in 2023. HBO Max and CNN are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Entertainment

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content