‘Reality’ teaser showcases Sydney Sweeney in movie based on imprisoned informant Reality Winner

By Dan Heching, CNN

Sydney Sweeney is taking on the timely role of imprisoned informant Reality Winner in a new film from Max.

The teaser for “Reality,” released on Wednesday, promises an eye-opening look into the ordeal of Winner, the US Air Force veteran who was sentenced to prison for more than five years in August of 2018 as part of a deal in which she pleaded guilty to leaking a classified NSA document about Russian interference in the 2016 US elections.

The film, helmed by first-time director Tina Satter, centers on one afternoon in 2017 in which Winner was questioned about her work as an intelligence contractor by two FBI agents, and features dialogue taken from the actual FBI transcript, according to a release from Max. (CNN and Max are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

Winner, a former government contractor and linguist, was accused of mailing classified information to a media outlet in June of 2017.

“Reality,” starring Sweeney along with Josh Hamilton and Marchánt Davis, premieres Monday, May 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO, and will also be available to stream on Max.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.