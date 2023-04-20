Janine and Greg almost happened in the 'Abbott Elementary' season finale.

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

“Abbott Elementary” Season 2 finale had Janine and Gregory confronting their feelings for each other.

When the students and staff of the fictional school took an overnight field trip to the Franklin Institute, teachers Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) faced a decision in their will-they-won’t-they relationship after sharing a kiss earlier in the season.

While Gregory wants a relationship with Janine, she is not ready. She’s still reeling over being called “selfish” by her ex, who happens to be Gregory’s friend Maurice (Vince Staples).

The two head outside to speak, where Janine says she needs to focus on herself for a while, and Gregory is ready for a new beginning.

Brunson, who also created the series, explained to Variety why that plotline was her ultimate choice.

“Hearing to her face that someone found her selfish, because she’s such an overthinker, it immediately becomes a race to not harm Gregory, or harm this thing that she thinks is going to be very special,” she told the publication. “To me, it’s small, but it’s big to her. She looks at Ava as selfish; she doesn’t want to be there. But if she is, she needs to deal with it and not hurt anyone ever again, especially Gregory.”

“Abbott Elementary” has been renewed for a third season on ABC though, so there’s a chance things will change for the duo.

The show also streams all episodes on Hulu.

