‘Ted Lasso’ star Hannah Waddingham tapped for Apple TV Christmas musical special

Christmas came early on Thursday when Apple TV announced that “Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham will headline a new musical special coming this holiday season.

“Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas” will feature surprise guests and musical numbers from Waddingham as she performs “festive classics accompanied by her spectacular big band,” according to a news release.

The special will be recorded live in front of an audience at the London Coliseum and streamed on Apple TV.

Most well-known for her role as the owner of the AFC Richmond soccer club in Apple TV’s “Ted Lasso” series, Waddingham is also a celebrated singer and theater actor.

Waddingham has performed in stage productions in London’s West End and on Broadway, and has starred in plays such as “The Wizard of Oz,” “Into The Woods” and “Spamalot.” She has earned three Olivier award nominations for her work on stage.

The Emmy-winning actor also showcased her musical talents during a holiday episode of “Ted Lasso” in the feel-good show’s second season in 2021, perhaps giving viewers a hint of what’s to come in her new special.

In the episode, Waddingham’s Rebecca opts to skip Elton John’s glitzy annual holiday party to instead sing a joyful rendition of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” outside of Higgins’ (Jeremy Swift) home, in order to cheer up Ted (Jason Sudeikis). She also sang “Let it Go” from “Frozen” in Season 1 during a scene where the team is having a raucous karaoke party.

Waddingham won an Emmy in 2021 for her role in “Ted Lasso,” and has appeared in “Game of Thrones,” “Sex Education” and “Hocus Pocus 2.” She is also set to co-host the 2023 Eurovision singing competition.

A release date for “Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas” has yet to be announced, but fans of the musically gifted star can still catch her as Rebecca Welton for six more episodes of “Ted Lasso,” currently in its third season on Apple TV.

