Concertgoer files police report after Cardi B’s Las Vegas show

By Michelle Watson and Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — A concertgoer has filed a report with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) after being “struck by an item that was thrown from the stage,” police said in a statement to CNN Monday.

Police did not mention Cardi B in their statement, but the address on the incident report matches the location where she was performing on Saturday.

“According to the victim, she was attending an event on July 29, 2023, at a property located in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. During a concert, she was struck by an item that was thrown from the stage,” authorities said.

No arrest or citation as been issued, according to police.

CNN previously reported that Cardi B was performing at Drai’s Beach Club in Las Vegas over the weekend, when an audience member threw a drink toward the stage, as see in video footage posted to social media.

In the clip, the rapper is seen getting splashed with liquid from the cup while performing her 2018 hit “Bodak Yellow.” Cardi B quickly reacted by throwing her microphone into the audience as security guards rushed to the stage and into the crowd.

In another video shared to social media from the concert, Cardi B and her DJ are seen asking the crowd to “splash” her with water due to the heat. It’s unclear if this occurred before or after the incident with the microphone.

CNN has reached out to the Clark County District Attorney’s office for comment, and have reached out to the LVMPD public records department for a copy of the police report.

The incident in Las Vegas on Saturday is just the latest in a slew of similar scenes at concerts where artists have become the target of objects thrown at them while on stage, with some artists suffering injuries as a result.

Only recently have performers gotten involved with their audience members when seeing behavior they do not approve of.

CNN has reached out to a representative for Cardi B for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.