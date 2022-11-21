Naomi Biden chooses Ralph Lauren and Tiffany & Co. for elegant wedding outfit



Less than two years after US President Joe Biden wore a Ralph Lauren suit to his inauguration ceremony, the brand has taken center stage at the White House once again.

The president’s eldest granddaughter, Naomi, walked down the aisle on the South Lawn Saturday in an elegant long-sleeve wedding dress also designed by the American label.

Ralph Lauren confirmed to CNN via email that it had produced the gown, though the company declined to reveal further details “at this time.”

A wedding photograph shared on social media by both the President and first lady Jill Biden showed the intricate design in more detail, its off-the-shoulder neckline visible though lace detailing.

Another image from the nuptials of Naomi Biden and Peter Neal revealed a dramatic veil trailing behind the bride as she approached the aisle to a live rendition of “Bitter Sweet Symphony” by The Verve.

Observers were quick to compare the dress to the high-neck one famously worn by actress Grace Kelly when she married Rainier III, Prince of Monaco, in 1956.

Naomi Biden completed her outfit with a pair of diamond-encrusted Tiffany & Co. platinum earrings. Featuring South Sea pearls, which are revered for their size and considered to be among the world’s most valuable kinds of pearl, they are currently listed for $9,300 per pair on the luxury jewelers’ website, where they are described as having a “distinctly romantic sensibility.”

Neal also wore Tiffany & Co., affixing one of the brand’s daisy-shaped brooches to the lapel of his three-piece suit, which was also reportedly designed by Ralph Lauren. Made from platinum, diamonds and 18-karat yellow gold, the item previously featured in the New York jeweler’s 2021 “Colors of Nature” collection.

The bride and groom both wore wedding platinum Tiffany & Co. wedding bands. Images released by the luxury brand showed that Biden’s ring includes a line of glittering diamonds, while Neal’s features just a single stone.

Biden’s bridesmaids — who, according to a program seen by CNN, included her sister Roberta Mabel Biden, also known as Maisy, and Katherine Elizabeth Neal — also wore earrings and rings by Tiffany & Co, the American jeweler noted in a news release.

Ahead of a black-tie ceremony later Saturday evening, the bride changed into a strapless Reem Acra dress, according to two people in attendance who spoke to CNN under the condition of anonymity to protect relationships.

The 28-year-old’s decision to wear Ralph Lauren was not a complete surprise. In March, Naomi Biden attended the label’s Fall 2022 fashion show in New York City, accompanied by Neal and her sister, Finnegan. Fashion insiders previously contacted by CNN had speculated that the label would be asked to design Biden’s dress.

The brand’s 83-year-old founder is known for his ties to the Democratic Party, and he regularly dressed Hillary Clinton during her presidential campaign. Clinton wore one of his designs — a purple pantsuit — to Biden’s inauguration in January 2021, and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff also wore Ralph Lauren for the occasion.

