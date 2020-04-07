What your mom really wants for Mother’s Day

Mother's Day

As you're shopping around this Mother's Day for the perfect gift for your mom, find out what mom really wants. And believe it or not, what mom likely really wants this year isn't something that money can buy.

According to SheKnows.com, most women want "me time" for Mother's Day. Busy running errands for their family, a lot of moms don't have a lot of time to just relax, take a bubble bath, or just sit and watch one of their favorite movies.

Moms also want more family time. Moms want to make memories with their families, so getting the whole family together and going on a special outing is a gift a lot of mothers would love this holiday.

Another gift moms would welcome, also according to SheKnows.com, is just a simple 'thank you.' Moms do a lot for their families throughout the year, and a lot of moms would just like their children to show that they appreciate all of the love, time and hard work moms give year-round.

To show your appreciation for mom, consider writing her a thank you card, making her dinner, giving her time to take a bath, giving her a gift certificate for a massage, or take mom on a walk or a picnic to celebrate the day.