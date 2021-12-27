Goldman Sachs plans to require Covid boosters, mandate twice weekly testing

By Matt Egan

Goldman Sachs told employees Monday that all individuals coming into the bank’s US offices will be required to show proof of a Covid vaccination booster shot.

The new booster policy takes effect February 1 and applies to both employees and visitors. The move comes as a spike in Covid-19 cases complicates the return of office workers in New York and across the United States.

In addition to mandating booster shots for eligible employees, Goldman Sachs plans to double mandatory testing to twice weekly for those entering US offices, beginning January 10.

News of the new health policies was first reported by Bloomberg and confirmed to CNN by a a spokesperson for Goldman Sachs.

Andy Slavitt, former Covid-19 adviser to President Joe Biden, told CNN earlier this month that there’s “no question” CEOs should require employees to get boosters in light of how contagious the Omicron variant is.

“Boost everybody. If everybody is boosted, that’s your best shot at having everyone back,” Slavitt said, referring to how business leaders should approach return-to-the-office plans.

