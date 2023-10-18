Skip to Content
Netflix stock surges after it announces price hikes and a boost in subscribers

Netflix reported a 9% year-over-year increase in average paid memberships in its earnings
By Samantha Delouya, CNN

Los Angeles (CNN) — Netflix announced price increases Wednesday for some subscription tiers in the United States, United Kingdom and France.

The streaming giant said in its third-quarter earnings report that its premium ad-free plan in the United States will rise by $3 per month, to $22.99.

It also reported a 9% year-over-year increase in average paid memberships, adding 8.8 million subscribers last quarter. That’s compared to 2.4 million in the third quarter last year.

Netflix said it brought in $8.54 billion in revenue last quarter, boosted by higher-than-expected growth of its membership base.

Stock jumped by 10% in after-hours trading.

This story is developing and will be updated.

