More winter weather on the way

NWS-Pendleton

A new low-pressure trough has developed off of the coast, pulling a lot of winter weather into the region. A new winter weather advisory has been issued, targeting the eastern slopes of the Cascades. That includes the cities of La Pine, Sunriver and Sisters. Snow is expected. La Pine and Sunriver could see 3 to 6 inches of snow and it's possible for Sisters to receive some accumulation as well. However the Santiam pass is projected to receive 6 to 12 inches of snow. Make sure you slow down and use caution while traveling. In addition to the snow, winds are projected with gusts reaching as high as 45 mph. The winter weather advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday. Lows overnight tonight are expected to range from the mid teens, in the areas where the winter weather advisory is expected to be most severe, to the mid twenties in the northern parts of the region. There's a chance of snow for all of Central Oregon tomorrow, however much of the region is projected around 30 percent while snow and accumulation is expected in La Pine, Sunriver and Sisters. As we deal with the snow tomorrows, highs are at least projected to be warmer than what we were dealing with toward the end of last week during our most recent winter storm -- mid to high 30s, reaching 40s in parts of the High Desert . Our coldest temperatures will be in La Pine and Sunriver, where the advisory projects to be hardest hit with both wind and snow. Mt. Bachelor and the rest of the Cascades also fall into the territory for the advisory, heavy, blowing snow projected. A high of just 21 degrees is predicted, and wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour, making the wind chill feel like -7 degrees . As we look ahead to the rest of the week, we are expected to see relatively consistent temperatures, with the winds and snow clearing up by Thursday — our projected warmest day of the week, with a high of 45 degrees. It should stay dry until the weekend, as we are currently projected for a slight chance of snow on Saturday. The sun should peek through the clouds all week and keep high temperatures above freezing in the low 40s.