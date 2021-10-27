Seattle police shoot, critically injure suspect

DES MOINES, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a wanted suspect was shot and critically wounded by Seattle police officers outside at a shopping center in Des Moines, Washington. KOMO reports the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. Wednesday. The unidentified person was taken for treatment to Harborview Medical Center, where they were listed in critical condition. The officers apparently saw a wanted person at the center and tried to take them into custody. It was not immediately clear what the suspect was wanted for. No other injuries were reported.