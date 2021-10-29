Devils C Hughes out another 5 weeks with shoulder injury

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes will be sidelined at least another five weeks with a dislocated left shoulder. The Devils said Friday the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft was examined by Dr. Jonathan L. Glashow, the team’s orthopedic surgeon. The re-evaluation showed the dislocation was stable and Hughes is on course with his rehabilitation. Hughes was hurt on Oct. 19 against Seattle in the Devils’ second game of the season. The team said in a statement Hughes will be re-evaluated in five weeks. The team did not say when he is expected to return to action.