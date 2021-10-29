Portland: Plan to spend $3M for 25 officers, body cams

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, is expected to seek about $400,000 next month to hire back 25 recent police retirees to fill some vacancies and more than $2 million to buy body-worn cameras. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the proposals from Mayor Ted Wheeler will go before the City Council for a vote in late November as part of the fall budget adjustment process. The U.S. Justice Department directed the city to equip officers with body cameras to get back into compliance with a 2014 settlement agreement calling for policing changes to address excessive force complaints.