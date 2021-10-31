Police arrest man after 2-year-old kidnapped, killed

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Vancouver police arrested a man after he allegedly kidnapped and killed his 2-year-old child. Police responded around 12:50 a.m. Sunday by a woman who said the father of her 2-year-old had picked up the child Saturday and later called her making threats to harm the child. Police said they believe the child was killed in Gresham, Oregon. The department issued an Amber Alert around 2:30 a.m., requesting help in locating the suspect vehicle. Police later contacted the suspect, who agreed to turn himself in. He was taken into custody around 4:15 a.m. The child was found dead.