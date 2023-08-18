DA ‘relieved’ Bend murder suspect, brother caught without more bloodshed, ‘not surprised’ they were cross-country

(Update: Brothers arrested in Cleveland, Tennessee; Kelsey McGee speaking with victim's family, friends)

CLEVELAND, Tennessee. (KTVZ) – Two Bend brothers sought on nationwide felony warrants in last week’s fatal shooting of Taylor Shane Wyss, 33, of Redmond, outside a downtown Bend bar were captured Friday night in a city near Chattanooga, Tennessee and were being held Saturday on “fugitive from justice” charges.

Caleb Joseph Cegers, 20, charged in Deschutes County with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a firearm, and brother Dahnte Nathaniel Cegers, 25, accused of hindering prosecution as his brother was being sought, are due to make their first court appearances Monday morning, Bradley County, Tennessee jail records show.

Caleb Cegers was contacted and arrested without incident in Cleveland, Tennessee, east of Chattanooga, around 11:30 p.m. EST Friday “without incident,” Sergeant Jason Wall said.

His brother Dahnte was contacted earlier Friday evening at a residence in the city of about 50,000 and taken into custody, also without incident, Wall said.

Further details of the arrests were not immediately provided. But the sergeant said the sheriff’s office wanted to “extend their appreciation to the United States Marshal’s Service and the Cleveland (Tennessee) Police Department for their assistance.”

Caleb Cegers is accused of second-degree murder in last week’s fatal downtown Bend shooting of Taylor Wyss of Redmond.

Kelsey McGee is reaching out and speaking with family and friends of Wyss on Saturday for their reactions to the arrests. Her report is coming up on NewsChannel 21 at Six.

Deschutes County District Attorney Steve Gunnels told NewsChannel 21 on Saturday that sheriff’s detectives “worked with authorities in Tennessee” to apprehend the pair. Jail entries for the two men showed no new local charges in Tennessee.

Asked if he was surprised the two men had gotten all the way across the country to Tennessee since the crime, Gunnels said, "I'm not surprised. They likely had family in the area" where they were captured.

“Obviously, it’s a relief for everybody that nobody was hurt” during the two men’s capture, Gunnels said, “in addition to the damage that’s already been done.”

“Now we’ll seek extradition from Tennessee, work with the governor’s office to try to get both brothers brought here, to go to trial in Deschutes County,” he said. Gunnels the cases have not yet gone to the grand jury, and there could be more or different charges in the subsequent indictments.

Unlike two other unrelated, unsolved Bend-area homicides in recent weeks and months, of Evelyn Weaver and Leonard Peverieri, in this case, “we knew who the suspect was. It was just a matter of time before police caught up with him.”

Gunnels said he could not yet share more details of the crime but that more will come to light in court, possibly at bail hearings for the brothers.

How soon that might be will become clearer in coming days, as the DA said “it depends on the court process in Tennessee.” Gunnels said he believes “other states are fairly quick at return” of wanted fugitives.

Deschutes County detectives will take part in any extradition hearings, Gunnels said, noting that the men “can fight extradition, which could delay” things, but he expects that they’ll be back in Oregon “within the next few weeks.”

Gunnels offered gratitude to the police in Cleveland, Tennessee: “I am very grateful that they put themselves at risk to capture” the suspects.

But he also noted, “I don’t believe they were armed at the time” of their arrest. Authorities had warned the public to consider them both “armed and dangerous.”

Wall had said earlier Friday that the “Sheriff’s Office detective unit is continuing to work tirelessly to apprehend” the two brothers.

The warrant was issued last Friday for Caleb Cegers for second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon. A nationwide warrant was issued Tuesday of this week for Dahnte Nathaniel Cegers for the crime of hindering prosecution, Wall said.

Wall did not provide details, but Tuesday's court filing said Dahnte Cegers helped his brother avoid apprehension "on or about" Tuesday of this week, several days after the killing.

"At this time, investigators are actively pursuing any and all investigative leads," Wall said in a brief update Friday morning. "If the public has any information, they are encouraged to contact Deschutes County 911 non-emergency at 541-693-6911."

"If these individuals are witnessed by the public, do not approach, as they are believed to be armed and dangerous," the sergeant added.