Justice delayed? As victims’ families wait for closure, C.O. murder cases can take years to go to trial

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – More than three years after the death of his daughter, a Bend father still waits for her accused killers to go on trial.

Natasha Newby and her fiancé, Ray Atkinson Jr., were victims of a double homicide August of 2020 in northeast Bend.

Newby’s father recently shared his frustration in an off-camera interview. He wants the two men charged over a year later in the murders – Kenneth Atkinson and Nathan Detroit – to go to prison, giving him and his family some closure to their pain.

The two men, uncle and nephew, may be tried together, though that issue has not been finally determined. Their trial has been delayed several times, and a Jan. 9 trial date also was canceled, while hearings on motions are set to begin in January and last for three weeks, Deschutes County Deputy District Attorney Matthew Nelson told NewsChannel 21.

