Storm triggers flash flooding in Powell Butte area; Brasada Ranch sees damage to homes, golf course, roads

POWELL BUTTE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A strong thunderstorm triggered a flash-flooding event in the Powell Butte area Monday evening, causing some damage to Crook County roads and "significant" damage at Brasada Ranch resort to several homes, a golf course and roads, sheriff’s deputies said Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in Pendleton issued a special weather statement around 5:30 p.m. advising of a strong thunderstorm being tracked in the area, one of several such alerts as storms moved across the region.

Around 6 p.m., Crook County 911 dispatchers got a report of flooding in the 10000 block of SW Powell Butte Highway, sheriff’s Lt. Mitch Madden said. An area resident said his home and property had been flooded, with damage to the foundation.

There also were social-media reports of flash flooding in the southwest area of Powell Butte.

Deputies and the sheriff’s office emergency manager responded to the area and found minor to moderate flood damage to county roads, Madden said.

They also helped the Central Oregon Irrigation District evaluate a canal and bridge at milepost 2 of the Powell Butte Highway and determined they were safe, the lieutenant said.

Deputies soon learned about the significant impacts in the Brasada Ranch area and headed there, finding the damage to homes, a golf course and roads. One home had several inches of standing water in the garage and living room. A resort worker estimated it would take weeks to clean up and repair the damage.

Madden said no injuries were reported and there were no reports of people being displaced from their homes.

"The Crook County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind citizens to pay close attention to any NWS reports of Severe/Hazardous weather events, especially during the spring/summer months, where strong-severe thunderstorms can occur," Madden said in a news release.

He said the sheriff’s office was assisted by the county Road Department and COID.