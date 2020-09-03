Fire burns structure along Tumalo Road

Fire Alert

It's the second fire in that block of Tumalo Road this week

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend firefighters were called out Thursday afternoon and were battling a structure fire on Tumalo Road, west of Highway 97, the second blaze in that area this week.

The call came shortly before 2 p.m. to a structure and several vehicles on fire at a property in the 21000 block of Tumalo Road. near the corner of Tumalo Road and 78th Street.

Tumalo Road was closed due to firefighting operations; Deschutes County sheriff's deputies urged motorists to avoid the area if possible.

It's the second structure fire in that stretch of Tumalo Road in three days. A detached two-car garage was destroyed by a fire Tuesday afternoon. Crews from several agencies were able to keep the flames from spreading a nearby home and vehicles.

Bend Fire Battalion Chief Trish Connolly said Thursday the damage was too extensive to determine a cause for that fire.