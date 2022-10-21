Deschutes National Forest reduces Cedar Creek Fire closure, reopening areas around Cultus, Davis lakes

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes National Forest on Friday reduced the forest closure for the Cedar Creek Fire, opening up a portion of the area around Cultus Lake and all of Davis Lake.

The Pacific Crest Trail (System Trail #2000) from the junction of the Pacific Crest Trail at Forest Service Road 4290 to the Pacific Crest Trail junction with the Snowshoe Lake Trail will remain closed, officials said.

In addition, Forest Service Road 4630 at the junction of Forest Service Road 4635 to the Met-Win Trail at the junction with Winopee Lake Trail will remain closed.

The Forest Service urged you to with local resorts for information about the services they will be offering.

Please see the attached map to see the closure area.

For more information, the public can contact the Bend-Ft. Rock Ranger District at 541-383-5300 or the Crescent Ranger District at 541-433-3200.

The Cedar Creek Fire as of Friday had grown to 127,283 acres but the now-reduced firefighting force of nearly 500 had it 55% contained.