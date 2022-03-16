Sisters Movie House joins C.O. fundraising efforts underway to help the people of Ukraine
BEND, Ore (KTVZ) -- With all the turmoil going on in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, numerous Central Oregon businesses, organizations and individuals have stepped up to help the people of that war-torn country.
On Tuesday, the Sisters Movie House joined the efforts by launching a 'Stand With Ukraine' event, where they will be showing a Ukrainian film, titled "The Guide."
All of the proceeds from purchased tickets will go to Ukrainian relief.
For more information: https://www.sistersmoviehouse.com/component/k2/item/368-torn
NewsChannel21's Bola Gbadebo plans to speak with an event organizer from the film, and follow up with other fundraisers that are working to help the people of Ukraine.
Her report will be on KTVZ at five.
Comments
4 Comments
Kudos! Sisters stepping up!
No thanks, I will boycott these events until the locals will have these massive fundraisers to support the locals, you know, the local homeless, the local veterans, the local elderly in need of assistance.
Meanwhile, hungry homeless US citizens are camped behind their parking lot without food or shelter! How shameful that we would rather help fund a media/politician driven war designed to keep the citizenry’s mind off the dire economic situation here at home than help people literally in our own backyards!
Very cool and the right thing to do. Bravo!, Sisters Movie House.