Sisters Movie House joins C.O. fundraising efforts underway to help the people of Ukraine

BEND, Ore (KTVZ) -- With all the turmoil going on in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, numerous Central Oregon businesses, organizations and individuals have stepped up to help the people of that war-torn country.

On Tuesday, the Sisters Movie House joined the efforts by launching a 'Stand With Ukraine' event, where they will be showing a Ukrainian film, titled "The Guide."

All of the proceeds from purchased tickets will go to Ukrainian relief.

For more information: https://www.sistersmoviehouse.com/component/k2/item/368-torn

NewsChannel21's Bola Gbadebo plans to speak with an event organizer from the film, and follow up with other fundraisers that are working to help the people of Ukraine.

Her report will be on KTVZ at five.