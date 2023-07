(CNN) — The US State Department on Friday released a long-awaited, unclassified version of its Afghanistan After Action Review report , which includes findings around the tumultuous final weeks of the US presence in Afghanistan, as well as a number of recommendations for improvement moving forward.

