

lazyllama // Shutterstock

10 scenic running paths from around the world

Jogger on Copacabana boardwalk



Goran Vrhovac // Shutterstock

Passeig Maritim

People walking and exercising on Passeig Martim in Barcelona



Michael Sean OLeary // Shutterstock

Charles River Path

Back Bay skyline and Charles River on summer day



John Carnemolla // Shutterstock

The Bay Run

Aerial view of Iron Cove Bridge with Sydney in background



luicgamez // Shutterstock

Chapultepec Forest

Chapultepec Park



S-F // Shutterstock

Arthur’s Seat

Cityscape of Edinburgh from Arthur’s Seat



Michael Andrew Just // Shutterstock

Grand Canyon Rim Trail

Jogger on a trail at Grand Canyon National Park



Elizaveta Galitckaia // Shutterstock

Hong Kong Trail

Person with backpack at peak of Victoria with harbor view



Iwanami Photos // Shutterstock

Lighthouse Keeper’s Trail

Sign marking Cape Point with trail to lighthouse



Catarina Belova // Shutterstock

Copacabana to Leblon Beach

Ipanema beach with mosaic sidewalk in Rio de Janeiro



Weiming Xie // Shutterstock

West Lake

Elevated view of West Lake an