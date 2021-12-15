Fred Meyer faces possible Friday strike
UFCW Local 555, representing more than 29K workers, may go on strike Friday morning, if this week's contract negotiations don't bring progress.
Another beaming light for the economic juggernaut that is the Joey and Kate administration- don’t get any better than this… shut er down and go home… nothing to see here… all part of the plan.