After all those warm fall days, there's finally a blanket of snow at Mt. Bachelor, which means it's almost time to take part in all your favorite winter sports. The snow stake at Bachelor on Saturday afternoon showed almost five inches. As usual, the resort is shooting for a projected opening the day after Thanksgiving. Depending, of course, on what Mother Nature delivers over the next several weeks.

