‘Reawaken America Tour’ stop moved from Redmond fairgrounds to Salem church

A stop on the 'Reawaken America Tour' that was scheduled for the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond in early April, with speakers including General Michael Flynn and Roger Stone, has been moved to The River Church in Salem.

A ticket-seller for The ThriveTime Show told NewsChannel 21 it was "because they were going to require masks and stuff like that" at Redmond, but event organizer and conservative podcast host Clay Clark said "I've never talked to anyone who required masks."

"I do all the events at churches," he said, and the fairgrounds had been chosen because "I couldn't find a church yet … I don't want to have it anywhere but a church. I don't like government. I'm a libertarian. … My events are more parallel to a Billy Graham revival."

Clark said they need a church with at least 3,000 seats for their gatherings. He also said they state up front having a no-refund, no-transfer policy for event tickets "because I'm in charge. I'm a capitalist." Only if someone didn't understand that policy can they get a refund, he said.