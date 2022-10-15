Bend Fire and Rescues complete a series of open houses to celebrate national fire prevention week
An open house on Saturday in Bend marked the last day of Bend Fire and Rescues celebration of national fire prevention week. People got to see various stations for this week's series of open houses. Families were invited to check out the North Fire Station. Children got to wear fire helmets and gear, ready to learn about wildfire and home safety, climb aboard the fire engines, and eat some ice cream.