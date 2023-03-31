Mountain View HS clinic rolls onto campus, a bit late

Mountain View welcomes the arrival of their new health services center this morning after a transportation delay. The two-section clinic was scheduled to arrive on Monday, but was delayed due to weather and a width restriction through a construction zone on I-84. In partnership with Mosaic Community Health, Bend-La Pine Schools and Deschutes County Health Services, the school-based health center is funded through grants, private donations, and district funding. It will provide a full range of health services and will even be painted in the school’s colors.

Matt Degenhardt is the evening weather anchor for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Matt here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.