DEQ air quality advisory till Tuesday, temps stay warm

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an Air Quality Advisory that is now in effect until 3 PM PDT Tuesday for Deschutes and Wallowa counties, due to smoke from multiple fires including Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires.

DEQ expects intermittent moderate to unhealthy smoke in Central and Northeastern Oregon though at least Tuesday due to localized impacts from nearby fires.

That smoky haze will carry well into Sunday. The high-pressure center will move ever so slightly to the south, allowing a little cooler air to mix into the Pacific NW, so highs Sunday will stay in the low to mid-80s. The rest of your Labor Day weekend will remain cooler, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

We may see a few high, thin clouds beginning Monday, Labor Day, but there will be no threat of any showers. Sunny skies will stay with us through the middle of next week, but we will see a significant cooling trend. By Thursday, our highs will be in the mid-70s.

