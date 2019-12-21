Rain and snow chances for the High Desert

Weather

Good evening Central Oregon!

Mild temperatures and cloudy skies overhead but as we make our way into Sunday we are looking at changes.

This evening we will see winds out of the south at 5-10 MPH gusting up around 15 MPH.

Tonight we will see mild overnight lows, with temperatures dropping down into low to mid 30s.

For Sunday we will see chances for rain and snow throughout the region.

Snow levels are set to start the day at 3400 ft. and will continue to drop down to 2100 ft. by the evening.

Highs are set to top out upper 30s to low to mid 40s.

We will see chances for rain throughout much of the day before we see those showers turn over to snow by the evening.

Then heading into next week, things are set to dry out heading into the start of the coming week.

There is a very slight chance that there could be some snow showers on Christmas morning.

After that things look to dry out towards the end of the week.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend Central Oregon!