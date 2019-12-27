Calm and dry

Weather

Friday through Sunday, a weak disturbance is moving across the area.

In the Cascades there is some light snow that is reaching the ground, and there could be up to an inch or two in the higher east slopes.

Highs on Friday will be right at average, ranging from the high 30s to low 40s

Overnight lows will be at or above average, in the low to mid-20s.

On Saturday, the ridge of high pressure that cleared our skies Thursday and Friday will flatten out, allowing clouds to build into the region.

Saturday and Sunday highs will reach into the mid-40s, with a chance for rain showers on Sunday.

Monday should remain dry, then New Year's Eve we see a chance for more showers and some snow in the higher elevations.

New Year's Day, we continue to see a slight chance for rain showers, but those quickly fade, and Thursday we'll see mostly cloudy skies.

Overall daytime highs in the extended forecast should be at or above average, with overnight lows reaching as much as 10 degrees above average by Thursday.