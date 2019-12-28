Chances for rain and snow on the High Desert

Weather

Good evening Central Oregon!

After some sunshine throughout the High Desert today we are looking at changes overhead through tonight and into Sunday.

Tonight lows are set to drop down into the upper 20s to low 30s with wind out of the east at 5-10 MPH.

We are also looking at a slight chance that would could see some rain showers develop through the overnight hours.

Waking up tomorrow morning though things should start on a dry night.

There is a chance that we could see some rain showers through mid morning and into the afternoon.

Then by the evening there is a chance that we could see some snow showers develop before things clear up heading into Monday.

Highs for Sunday will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Monday looks to stay dry with clouds clearing as the day goes on.

Things are set to stay dry until New Years Day then we could see some rain and snow chance return to the High Desert.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend Central Oregon!