Windy, Rainy Start to 2020

...And a very happy new year! Storm activity will stay with us all day today. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40's as westerly winds ramp up to 10-20 mph; gusting to 25-30 mph. As overnight lows drop to freezing and a bit below many areas will see rain turn to snow with little accumulation. Westerly winds will back off to 5-15 mph by morning.

The chance of showers will taper off Thursday morning and that will be followed by a broken cloud cover. Look for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Friday. With daytime highs in the low to mid 50's, Friday will also be the warmest day we see for awhile. A few scattered showers will work through the region Saturday and Saturday night. Skies will turn mostly sunny to partly cloudy Sunday and stay that way into the middle of next week. Highs will be in the low 40's.

